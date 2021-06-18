Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maxar Technologies Inc. provides space technology solutions. The company engages in developing and sustaining the infrastructure and delivering the information, services, systems of space for commercial and government markets. It offers vertically integrated capabilities and expertise including satellites, Earth imagery, robotics, geospatial data and analytics. The company’s portfolio of commercial space brands includes MDA, SSL, DigitalGlobe and Radiant Solutions. Maxar Technologies Inc. is based in Westminster, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAXR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $39.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

In other news, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 205.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,353,000 after acquiring an additional 628,427 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,131,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 485,955 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 952,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,034,000 after acquiring an additional 396,866 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

