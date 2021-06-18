Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 4.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares were up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.65 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 7,422 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 794,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAXN shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $633.13 million and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $165.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

