McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in McKesson were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $189.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $193.82. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $139.76 and a one year high of $204.66. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

