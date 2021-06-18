Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.05. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$6.88, with a volume of 84,311 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.75 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Facilities to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$214.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.54%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

