MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,898,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 9,118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 576,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MEDIF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MediPharm Labs in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 70,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,342. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

