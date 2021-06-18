Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Down 3.8%

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 91,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 122,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

About Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR)

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

