MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,462.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,717.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,447.39. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $922.09 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

