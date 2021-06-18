Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 22,815 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 160.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,815 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SciPlay by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SciPlay by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SciPlay by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

SCPL stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

