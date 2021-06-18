Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 272 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 25,536 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 91,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $192.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.63 and a twelve month high of $197.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.50.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

