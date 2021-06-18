Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $684,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

