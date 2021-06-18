Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $622,000 in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 85,635 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 86,546 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 82,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BGR opened at $9.68 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

