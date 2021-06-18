Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 437.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 82,229 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $15,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

