Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 156 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AutoNation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,733.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,493.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

