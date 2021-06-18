Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 156 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AutoNation by 4.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 20.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,733.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $2,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AN stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.65. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,493.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
AN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Story: Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.