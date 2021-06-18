Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

