Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,906,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,113,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,930,000 after purchasing an additional 460,108 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 421,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $193.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

