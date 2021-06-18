Mercury (MER) Price Hits $0.0129

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Mercury has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $3,645.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00058093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00139021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.78 or 0.00178692 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.84 or 0.00882826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,835.01 or 0.99753070 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

