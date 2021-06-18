Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the May 13th total of 845,300 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after buying an additional 417,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 311,721 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBSB traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.05. Meridian Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EBSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

