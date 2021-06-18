MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MetLife’s shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company has been performing well on prudent underwriting and expense management. Several accretive acquisitions led to business diversification and inorganic growth. Business streamlining over the years via divestitures have aligned the company with high-growth operations. MetLife undertook strategies to trim costs, which should aid margins. The company’s solvency position looks strong, which will help tide over the tough operating environment. Its solid free cash flow generation abilities and effective capital deployment measures are other positives. However, exposure to cat loss is a concern for the company. Also, the company's net investment income might remain under pressure due to lower interest rates.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.29.

MetLife stock opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $392,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

