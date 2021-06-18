Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in May

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.8 days.

OTCMKTS MTTWF remained flat at $$12.42 during trading on Friday. Metro has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23.

Get Metro alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTTWF. Societe Generale started coverage on Metro in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.