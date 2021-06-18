Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBNKF shares. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS MBNKF remained flat at $$1.48 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

