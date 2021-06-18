Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBNKF shares. Investec raised Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS MBNKF remained flat at $$1.48 on Friday. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

