Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Metro from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Metro to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

MRU stock traded down C$0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$58.74. 1,683,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,453. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00. Metro has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$66.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.11 billion. Analysts predict that Metro will post 3.7199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

