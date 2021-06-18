Metronome (MET) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $80,336.00

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $36.79 million and $80,336.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.11 or 0.00008763 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00059228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00136431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00183502 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00868887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.25 or 1.00298404 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,133,975 coins and its circulating supply is 11,847,601 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

