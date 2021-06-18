MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after purchasing an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 299,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $165,536,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

