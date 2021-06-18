MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Up 17.8% in May

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,590,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the May 13th total of 16,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 430.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

MTG stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. 7,826,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $295.74 million during the quarter. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

