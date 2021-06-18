Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 2,620 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,620 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $914,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,190,760.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,363 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $1,519,284.27.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 16,012 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.08, for a total transaction of $4,916,964.96.

On Friday, March 19th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total transaction of $1,228,104.60.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $373.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.82. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in MongoDB by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

