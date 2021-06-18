Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $396,776.24 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $90.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. TheStreet raised shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

