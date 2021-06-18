MiL.k Achieves Market Cap of $69.13 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002412 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a total market cap of $69.13 million and $923,083.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00057657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00137019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00181280 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.87 or 0.00864041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,705.68 or 1.00088023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

