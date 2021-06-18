Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI reduced its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,729,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.72% of Millicom International Cellular worth $66,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of TIGO stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.05. 29 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,714. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.14. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

