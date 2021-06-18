MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $351.05 million-381.58 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of MNSO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,521,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,074. MINISO Group has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $35.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.28 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

