Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT Raised to C$25.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

MI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.54.

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust stock opened at C$23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.91. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$847.02 million and a PE ratio of 11.88.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

