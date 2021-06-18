Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 260,756 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,756 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Trimble worth $53,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.34 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

