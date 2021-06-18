Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $68.27 Million Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,244 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $68,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in TC Energy by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,320,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,248 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TC Energy by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 719,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,293 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $52.72 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

