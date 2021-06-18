Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 624,400 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,031,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,400 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $61,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $61.95 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

