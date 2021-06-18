Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $55,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

Shares of FIS opened at $144.54 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

