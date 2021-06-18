Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $50,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 140.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 227,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,208,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $179.44 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 159.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.23.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.94.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.