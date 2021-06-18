Mist Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,040.00 (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, Mist has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Mist has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $5,040.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00059488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.98 or 0.00735283 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00043447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00083006 BTC.

Mist Profile

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

