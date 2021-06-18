Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 298.60 ($3.90). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 293 ($3.83), with a volume of 861,816 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 937.77.

In other news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders have bought 131 shares of company stock valued at $41,346 over the last quarter.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

