Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Invests $5.79 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,792,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $750,371.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,054,253 shares of company stock worth $293,421,392. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion and a PE ratio of -9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

