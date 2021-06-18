Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 30,851 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Allison Transmission worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,278,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 795,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.58 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

