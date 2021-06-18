Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 17.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WIT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

