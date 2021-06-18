Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 13,971 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,971 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.19% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SIG opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.61.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

In other news, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

SIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

