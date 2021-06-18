Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 17,761 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $57.14 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

