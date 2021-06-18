Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 731,026 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 731,026 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE JEF opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

