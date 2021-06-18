Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 79,031 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,031 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in News were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWSA. City Holding Co. bought a new position in News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.30 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.53. News Co. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

