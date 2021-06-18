Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 96,941 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 96,941 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 410,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1,652.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,714 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 135,511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 53,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COG opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

COG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

