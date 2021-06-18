Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $183.88 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

