Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MAUTF stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

