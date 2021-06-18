Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,154 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,820 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

