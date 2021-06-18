Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $582,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,259,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 805,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,142,000 after buying an additional 504,765 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $64.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,549,846 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

