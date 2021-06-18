MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €140.00 by Berenberg Bank

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) received a €140.00 ($164.71) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 106.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

MorphoSys stock opened at €67.68 ($79.62) on Wednesday. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €71.49. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.22.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

